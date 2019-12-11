LETTER: All hail the truth warriors

The Trump era is the post-truth era. We are faced with a breed of leaders who are ruthlessly using fake news, the most dangerous weapon of mass destruction in the modern era, to create an alternate universe. In the past, wars were mainly aimed at physical and territorial domination. Today’s wars are increasingly fought by conditioning hearts and minds through fake news and outright lies on the platforms of the mass media, focusing on human stupidity.

We see before our eyes how truth is twisted and how elections in Western democracies are influenced by Russia, with the leader of the so-called free world a most willing participant. The traditional checks and balances, based on long-held values and tried and tested constitutions, seem to be ineffective in countering this new kind of warfare.

I salute the truth warriors fighting on the frontlines: fearless journalists who have been jailed and even lost their lives; public servants and politicians who have lost their jobs; analysts and historians who tirelessly expose lies and fake news; lawyers who defend the truth in courts of law; and the younger generation that is fearlessly taking a stand against a dying breed of short-sighted and self-serving leaders who want to perpetuate injustices against humanity, the natural world and our planet.

Under the Donald Trump presidency the world has become uncertain and unsafe. Given the superpower status of the US, what is happening there affects the whole world. The foundations of the new world order introduced after World War 2, which led to seven decades without a further world war, are on shaky ground.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

