BOOK REVIEW: In a duel with legality, narcissism Trumps all

Siege is US author Michael Wolff’s second foray into the weird world of the 45th president of the US, Donald Trump, after the blockbuster Fire and Fury, which chronicled the opening act of the Trump presidency.

According to the cognoscenti, Siege is something of an anticlimax, and Wolff’s legion of detractors have had a field day pointing out its errors. Its greatest failing, if one can call it that, is no fault of the author’s, but rather has to do with the strange turn of events that accompanied the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.