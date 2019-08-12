Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump and US violence

12 August 2019
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Disciples of Donald Trump are trying to argue that the US president is not to blame and had nothing to do with the latest mass killings, as the phenomenon is endemic to the US.

Of course Trump has nothing to do with the shootings personally, yet in his tenure we have only had 251 incidents and with his tweets and incendiary speeches to white supremacist crowds gives them “red meat" by calling immigrants “animals and rapists”. Of course, he will brush it all off, as he usually does, as fake news generated by liberal media.

The US has a national emergency, but as far as Trump is concerned the southern border and “the wall” is the major issue, not gun violence.

I look forward to the morning I wake up to hear that Donald Trump has been kicked out by US voters.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston 

