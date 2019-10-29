SONGEZO ZIBI: Good journalism almost no longer possible and needs protection

Sitting in one of our prisons serving a life sentence for murder and a further 30 years for fraud, robbery and kidnapping is one Muziwendonda Kunene. I am not certain if Kunene will one day be called to testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture, but he probably should.

In 2005 he gained infamy for a different reason. He was identified as the generator of amateurish, hoax e-mails which revealed an alleged crude conspiracy between the then national director of public prosecutions, Bulelani Ngcuka, then leader of the DA Tony Leon, then deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and other prominent personalities. The conspiracy, the e-mail string appeared to show, was designed to tarnish Jacob Zuma’s name through trumped-up corruption charges.

The whole hoax e-mail conspiracy furore was a farce, but the perpetrators thereof understood the historical culture of the ANC, which is deeply conspiratorial. And so they were taken seriously as they wrought divisions in the party that have never healed.

When the dust settled, the ANC had passed a resolution to abolish the elite organised crime and corruption fighting directorate of special operations, popularly known as the Scorpions. The Scorpions were the FBI and Scotland Yard-trained investigative arm of the NPA. Its investigators and prosecutors had painstakingly pieced together the case against Schabir Shaik and Jacob Zuma. This was done in late 2008.

Meanwhile, Ngcuka had left the NPA in 2004, after having to fight allegations of being an apartheid-era spy, which needed a judicial commission of inquiry to refute. His successor, Vusi Pikoli, was also hounded out of office after he would not make a commitment not to charge Zuma with corruption.

This is how the seeds of state capture were sown, and the news media, often inadvertently, was at the heart of it. Daily news coverage was frenzied, half the time bereft of analytical context and fact-checking, fuelling public support for what the country would later deeply regret.