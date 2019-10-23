LETTER: Members must stick to DA principles
Party should not be a home for those who use their racial identity to further their prospects
23 October 2019 - 16:15
Tom Mhlanga is right: the DA is not a home for all, nor should it be (“DA is not a place for all”, October 22). It should not be a home for those who use their racial identity to further their prospects in employment, business or politics, whatever their race.
What is the point of having members in a club who want to change its founding principles? Would a soccer club welcome new members whose sole object was to change its game to rugby?
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town