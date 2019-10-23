Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Members must stick to DA principles

Party should not be a home for those who use their racial identity to further their prospects

DA members attend the party’s manifesto launch in Johannesburg. Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Tom Mhlanga is right: the DA is not a home for all, nor should it be (“DA is not a place for all”, October 22). It should not be a home for those who use their racial identity to further their prospects in employment, business or politics, whatever their race. 

What is the point of having members in a club who want to change its founding principles? Would a soccer club welcome new members whose sole object was to change its game to rugby?

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

