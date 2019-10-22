BREAKING NEWS: Mmusi Maimane goes to ground as speculation swirls of his resignation
But DA leader’s spokesperson says speculation that he would step down was ‘just a rumour’
22 October 2019 - 15:48
Embattled Mmusi Maimane has gone to ground as speculation that he will resign as leader of the DA as soon as this week swirls.
Business Day has been told by two senior party members that the leader has called in sick, following his appearance on Monday alongside Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba when he announced his resignation and delivered a blistering attack on the DA.
