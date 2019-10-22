LETTER: DA is not a place for all

The rise of Helen Zille as chair of the DA federal council, the resignation of Herman Mashaba and the uncertainty over Mmusi Maimane’s position as party leader raise a red flag to the DA constituency. It seems as if the DA doesn’t know whether it is coming or going.

These problems may not be new, but the involvement of the Institute of Race Relations in the politics of the DA is not assisting the organisation. What it has done is cast doubt on the DA’s stability and confirm to the sceptics that the organisation does not value its black leaders.

The DA’s black caucus is losing its relevance in the organisation. Zille’s return confirms this, because in the past she has done and said things that were against what the DA claims to stand for and has got away with it. The same applies to other white members.

The unfortunate part is that the party was ready to throw Maimane to the wolves after allegations concerning the house he is living in and the car he was using.

Under Zille the DA can forget about its vision of one SA for all. Blacks are starting to realise that there is no place for them in the party; if they are appointed it will be to serve the interests of the white masters. Mashaba was smart enough to eventually see this.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

