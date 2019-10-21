National Herman Mashaba trashes the DA in his resignation address The DA's decision on coalition governments is ‘the worst kind of short-sighted thinking, even by the very low bar set in recent times,’ Mashaba says BL PREMIUM

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba severely criticised the DA on Thursday, saying it no longer represented a party that was able to achieve what he desired — which included unseating the ANC and saving SA.

Mashaba's resignation, effective November 27, comes at an extremely tumultuous time for the party, and less than two years before the metro's residents will head to the polls in the 2021 local government elections.