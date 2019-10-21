Herman Mashaba trashes the DA in his resignation address
The DA's decision on coalition governments is ‘the worst kind of short-sighted thinking, even by the very low bar set in recent times,’ Mashaba says
21 October 2019 - 14:18
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba severely criticised the DA on Thursday, saying it no longer represented a party that was able to achieve what he desired — which included unseating the ANC and saving SA.
Mashaba's resignation, effective November 27, comes at an extremely tumultuous time for the party, and less than two years before the metro's residents will head to the polls in the 2021 local government elections.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.