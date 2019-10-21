Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Zille’s return to wounded DA may lead to more bleeding BL PREMIUM

In the May election the DA’s share of the vote declined by 1.5 percentage points, while the ANC’s dropped by 4.7% points. But it is the DA that is imploding before our eyes while the ANC continues on its merry dysfunctional way. Why?

In the ANC, when bad things happen they are seldom regarded as the fault of an individual or group of leaders but as a fatalistic outcome of difficult circumstances induced by something or something else. In the DA, accountability counts. It is people, especially leaders, who make mistakes, and there are few second chances.