Mmusi Maimane to brief media amid talk he will quit as DA leader

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will address the media on Wednesday afternoon amid speculation that he will resign as leader of the party.

The DA’s media advisory did not say what the briefing was about. It will take place at 1pm at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg, the same day as the party's emergency meeting of its federal executive.

The federal executive meeting was called after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigned on Monday. He resigned in the wake of the DA’s federal council meeting at the weekend, which elected former party leader Helen Zille as the chair of the federal council on Sunday.