I will stay in my lane and play a background role, says Zille
New leader of DA federal executive council says sceptics should judge her ‘by who I am’
21 October 2019 - 19:37
Newly appointed DA federal council chair Helen Zille is adamant she will not step on leader Mmusi Maimane’s toes and plans to play a background role in her new position.
In an interview with Business Day on Monday, Zille said those who were sceptical of her return to the DA leadership must “just judge me by how I am”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.