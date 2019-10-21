National I will stay in my lane and play a background role, says Zille New leader of DA federal executive council says sceptics should judge her ‘by who I am’ BL PREMIUM

Newly appointed DA federal council chair Helen Zille is adamant she will not step on leader Mmusi Maimane’s toes and plans to play a background role in her new position.

In an interview with Business Day on Monday, Zille said those who were sceptical of her return to the DA leadership must “just judge me by how I am”.