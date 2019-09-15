Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Preventing crime

15 September 2019 - 19:20
Picture: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
The persistent rise of violence in SA demonstrates that strengthening the rule of law is crucial but not sufficient for improving public safety.

SA urgently needs to support violence prevention programmes, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said in response to the latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS) on September 12 in parliament.

Police reform and a stronger prosecuting authority are needed in the shorter term. But while effective criminal justice is necessary, it is not sufficient to improve public safety.

Increased government spending on policing and harsher sentences for offenders has not reduced violence. This is because the police cannot keep children safe after school when they are vulnerable, or men from beating their wives and partners over weekends. Most murders occur on weekends, and the most frequent cause is arguments between people who know each other. Domestic violence ties with gangsterism for the second-leading cause of murder.

The recent outbreaks of public violence, mostly against foreign nationals, is another warning sign government cannot afford to ignore. Levels of public violence in general are rising.

To address the drivers of violence in SA requires an increased investment in programmes proven to work. These include positive parenting programmes, afterschool care programmes and antibullying programmes at schools.

“Most violent behaviour is learnt in the home and in communities,” said Gareth Newham, head of the justice and violence prevention programme at the ISS. “Violence prevention programmes are key to reducing crimes that cannot be policed.”

The ISS once again calls for more regular crime statistics to be made available to the public and civil society. The SAPS statistics released last week are almost six months out of date and do not reflect the current spate of high-profile violent crimes reported in the media. The data cover crimes committed in the financial year period from April 30 2018 to March 31 2019.

Institute for Security Studies
Via e-mail

Sharp rise seen in commercial crimes

Commercial crimes include corruption, fraud, forgery, embezzlement and money laundering, as well as robberies and cash-in-transit heists.
Business
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Police not enough to fight crime

SA needs to lessen the appeal of violence and illegality to bring criminal activity under control
Opinion
2 days ago

Grim crime data shows SA is at war with itself

Latest statistics show 179,683 crimes against women and 1,014 cases of murder of children
National
2 days ago

