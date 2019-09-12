LETTER: We should defeat crime together

On Thursday the police minister released the annual crime statistics, and while the country appears to have been shocked I was not shocked at all. We have been hearing stories of increased femicide, rape and murder on the Cape Flats for months. We must also bear in mind that these are only the numbers that are recorded. Many sexual offence cases are not reported.

Crime in this country has reached boiling point. In fact, all kinds of crime have increased since last year. We are living in a war zone, a living hell. This demon needs our collective efforts to fight against. It needs all of us to commit ourselves to building a national democratic society where we live with each other in harmony.