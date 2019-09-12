Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Spooks are behind the violence

The brains behind xenophobic outbreaks are the intelligence agencies

12 September 2019 - 14:18
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Why do we have still have hostels in SA? The 2008, 2015 and 2019  xenophobic attacks all started in the hostels. The brains behind the xenophobic violence, and the total onslaught on President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin  Gordhan are the country’s intelligence agencies, which are intent on destabilising this country.

People such as EFF leader Julius Malema and the public protector are just pawns in the intelligence agencies’ games. Poverty and unemployment  may have triggered  the current wave of xenophobic outrage, but it is fuelled by the intelligence agencies. They know the ringleaders behind the attacks.

It is a pity Ramaphosa is a weak leader surrounded by back-stabbing Brutuses. The ANC top six  are happy to see Ramaphosa fail as long as their stomachs are full. It is sad that they are willing to destroy this country for their narrow sectarian agendas. They don’t care about the 29% unemployment rate, gender-based violence, violent crime or long queues at hospitals. All they care about is power.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail 

