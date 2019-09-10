LETTER: Blind to the facts in xenophobic attacks

Last week’s attacks and looting of foreign-owned shops in Gauteng have prompted calls for parliament’s ad hoc joint committee probing violence against foreign nationals to be reconvened.

The committee, of which I was a member, released its final report in November 2015 and made a number of recommendations that have since fallen on government’s deaf ears.

These include better screening and policing at ports of entry and within the supply chain of counterfeit goods, which often find their way into foreign-owned shops; and ensuring an even playing field with regard to enforcing bylaws and issuing permits, irrespective of who owns the shop.

But it is the recommendations the committee chose not to make that partly explain why necessary actions to prevent recurring attacks have not been taken. ANC members of the committee, making up the majority and whose views are reflected in the report, were wilfully blind to two issues our oversight visits in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape made blindingly obvious.

These were the incompetence and corruption in home affairs and the police who either turn a blind eye to criminality or are complicit in it; and the xenophobic motivation behind many of the attacks. The ANC members chose to ignore the urgings of submissions to the committee to recognise xenophobic activities as hate crime. As the hate crimes working group put it: “The criminal justice system cannot achieve justice for victims of hate crimes if it takes no notice of the hate element of such crimes.”

Deafness and blindness are self-inflicted ANC disabilities, leaving the rest of our nation dumbstruck.

Toby Chance, via e-mail