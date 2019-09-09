Opinion / Letters

LETTTER: Pragmatism needed

09 September 2019 - 05:04
Peter Moyo. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY
Peter Moyo, the “CEO” of Old Mutual, wins again. As a shareholder and policyholder, my message to all other shareholders is that as long as the Old Mutual board does not follow the Labour Relations Act it will never win this or any other court cases related to Moyo’s dismissal.

I am not a lawyer, but it is clear to me that as long as we have chair and board who keep fighting instead of negotiating with a “CEO” who fully understands his rights and is fully versed with the law, they will be wasting company and shareholder money on a case that has been difficult to win from the start.

If the board cannot accept this it should step down and allow a leadership team to take over that has a more pragmatic approach.

Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
Via e-mail

