Forget finances, Old Mutual is set to pay dearly in the reputation stakes

It is not often that a leading CEO gets fired twice in as many months. The optics don’t look good for Old Mutual.

It looks like an incoherent crisis plan in the c-suite is what’s driving its bid to protect its reputation and brand and restore confidence and trust in the institution. Hardly a day goes by without a new development in this tit-for-tat saga, putting Old Mutual’s communications department in an impossible situation to deal with the situation effectively. The recent Sunday Times half-page explanation of Old Mutual’s position was its clearest communication yet on this issue, which regrettably came several weeks after it first fired Peter Moyo, its embattled CEO.

There are a few key lessons in crisis communications corporate SA can glean from Old Mutual’s palace purge. One of these is that the goal should be business continuity. It’s not about winning or losing a public argument. It’s about ensuring institutions can continue business unhindered by the distraction, risk and escalating cost such cases inflict on corporates. That is why most companies throw money at a problem in the hope the risk will quietly wither away from the public gaze.

Another lesson is that reputation crises are an opportunity to demonstrate your values under fire and in the glare of the public eye. Entering into a battle with your CEO that starts with name-calling is bound to go south very quickly. This does not sway public sentiment in anybody’s favour.