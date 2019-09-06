Companies / Financial Services

High court rules against Old Mutual, again, in Moyo saga

06 September 2019 - 12:14 LONDIWE BUTHELEZI
Peter Moyo. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY
Peter Moyo. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY

The Johannesburg high court has shot down Old Mutual’s attempt to prevent its axed CEO Peter Moyo from returning to work. The court dismissed the insurer’s application to stop Moyo’s return until its appeal process is concluded.

“The application is dismissed in its entirety and the applicant is ordered to pay costs,” said Judge Brian Mashile on Friday.

This is yet another victory for Moyo, after the court ruled in his favour in July.

The court had ordered Old Mutual to reinstate Moyo as CEO but the insurer barred him from returning to work, opting to appeal that ruling instead. Old Mutual said it got legal advice that it can prevent Moyo from returning but it also filed an application, seeking clarity from the court if its interpretation was correct. 

At the same time, Mashile granted Old Mutual leave to appeal his July judgment that the insurer should reinstate Moyo. He ruled that Moyo’s dismissal in June was illegal because Old Mutual did not afford him a disciplinary hearing after accusing him of gross misconduct before firing him.

He ordered the insurer to reinstate him but Old Mutual appealed the ruling saying it believed a different judge could reach a different conclusion.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

Peter Moyo haunts Old Mutual

Old Mutual may have mostly erased the ex-CEO from its online self, but it still seems to be attached to his growth plans
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Old Mutual must see Moyo fight through

Due to disclosure requirements any payment to former CEO would have to be made public in protracted standoff that has accompanied share price slump
Companies
1 day ago

Forget finances, Old Mutual is set to pay dearly in the reputation stakes

The financial services giant set off on the wrong foot with the Peter Moyo crisis
Opinion
1 day ago

IDC takes aim at Peter Moyo

Now former Old Mutual CEO faces claim for millions over failed investment
Business
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Old Mutual on track despite Moyo drama

Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual’s bullying of Peter Moyo bizarre, says lawyer

Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual issues another termination notice to Peter Moyo

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.