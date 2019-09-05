Money & Investing Life after Peter Moyo Old Mutual may have mostly erased the ex-CEO from its online self, but it still seems to be attached to his growth plans BL PREMIUM

There were no nonexecutive directors visible at the Old Mutual interim results this week, in case it overshadowed the presentation. The occasion belonged to interim CEO Iain Williamson and the management team.

Williamson, of course, was parachuted into the role following the caustic rupture between former CEO Peter Moyo and the board.