LETTER: Act of kindness my foot, Cyril
President’s claim about motivation for donations from his campaign funds to EFF MPs is dubious
26 August 2019 - 05:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed in parliament that donations from his campaign funds to EFF MPs were an “act of kindness”. If that is true, the following questions need answers:
- Why would Ramaphosa be this “kind” to MPs of a political party that is working to destroy him and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan?
- How would those who donated to Ramaphosa’s campaign fund feel about their money being given away to opposition MPs in an “act of kindness”?
- Just how stupid does Ramaphosa think we are?
James Drew
Via e-mail