LETTER: Act of kindness my foot, Cyril

President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed in parliament that donations from his campaign funds to EFF MPs were an “act of kindness”. If that is true, the following questions need answers:

Why would Ramaphosa be this “kind” to MPs of a political party that is working to destroy him and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan?

How would those who donated to Ramaphosa’s campaign fund feel about their money being given away to opposition MPs in an “act of kindness”?

Just how stupid does Ramaphosa think we are?

James Drew

Via e-mail