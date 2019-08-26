Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Act of kindness my foot, Cyril

President’s claim about motivation for donations from his campaign funds to EFF MPs is dubious

26 August 2019 - 05:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
President Cyril Ramaphosa. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed in parliament that donations from his campaign funds to EFF MPs were an “act of kindness”. If that is true, the following questions need answers:

  • Why would Ramaphosa be this “kind” to MPs of a political party that is working to destroy him and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan?
  • How would those who donated to Ramaphosa’s campaign fund feel about their money being given away to opposition MPs in an “act of kindness”?
  • Just how stupid does Ramaphosa think we are?

James Drew
Via e-mail

LETTER: Running a clean campaign is not easy

Inclusion of Crispian Olver’s company may have helped to ensure the integrity of the CR17 campaign
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: CR17 funding not the same as state capture

Unlike Jacob Zuma and the EFF, Cyril Ramaphosa has been co-operative when called to account
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Help make sense of these three issues

Politics, rugby and funding are clogging an overloaded brain
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Spare us the moralising, Ramaphosa

It turns out that even our corruption-busting president is tainted
Opinion
2 weeks ago

