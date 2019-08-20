Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Gasp! Shock! Horror! Ramaphosa did what? The EFF and Zuma cabal pretend to be shocked that money was donated to the ANC leader for his presidential campaign BL PREMIUM

Spare a thought for the Zuma cabal and its allies in the EFF. If they are outraged to the point of spontaneous combustion by the discovery that Cyril Ramaphosa paid people to help get him elected, imagine the shock wave that is about to sweep through their joint WhatsApp group when they discover that water is wet.

Just so I’m being very clear, that was sarcasm. I don’t actually believe they are going to be shocked by discovering that water is wet. I’m also not sure we can assume they will make that discovery: when you work for Jacob Zuma or Julius Malema, water is whatever they tell you it is. It might be wet, but it might also be dry, or a plot by white monopoly capital.