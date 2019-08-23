BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Ramaphosa dawdles while enemies plot his downfall
With the economy on the edge of a cliff the president needs to act quickly and get the public behind him to stave off a leadership challenge
23 August 2019 - 09:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa hasn’t had much of a honeymoon. A little more than a year into office and with a party largely trying to undermine his efforts, he’s up against the toughest challenge of his life.
SA has never been in a more dire situation, not since the sanctions years. The currency is in free fall, the economy is perilously dangling over a cliff and for the first time we are talking openly – and even longingly – about the possibility of an IMF rescue package. The villain of the piece, Jacob Zuma, like a lowing hyena relishing the sight of a carcass, is meanwhile watching and enjoying the destruction he has wrought.
