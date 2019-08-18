Politics

EFF claims its MP received money from Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign funds

18 August 2019 - 19:07 Kgothatso Madisa
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele received money from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 presidential campaign, the party confirmed on Sunday.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that Mokwele — who was already a senior EFF member in 2017 — received R40,000 from the campaign account, SowetanLIVE reported

Ndlozi said on Sunday that Mokwele had since confessed to receiving the money, which she said was assistance for a personal financial problem.

Tebogo Mokwele. Picture: TWITTER
“She has since confessed to the EFF leadership and indicated that the money related to a personal problem [bereavement] she had, which President Ramaphosa was assisting with,” said Ndlozi.

It was not immediately clear why Mokwele asked Ramaphosa to assist her with her financial woes but the EFF said she had directly asked for the money from Ramaphosa. 

However, Ndlozi said her confession was further proof that Ramaphosa was directly involved in the finances of the campaign. 

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said that although she could not verify the payment allegations, this did not prove that Ramaphosa had day-to-day knowledge of the account's transactions.

"If their account of what transpired is true, all it proves is that the president is a caring and compassionate human being," said Khusela.

Ramaphosa — both in parliament and before the public protector — said that he was not directly involved with the funding of the campaign. But public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane challenged this and found that Ramaphosa had misled parliament as he was ''fully aware and had addressed several fundraising gatherings where some of the funders and donors were present''. 

Ndlozi said the EFF would discuss what action to take against Mokwele. 

Many names have been linked to the CR17 campaign funds,  through an alleged leaked bank statement,  over which Mkhwebane has raised concern. 

The court has since sealed some of the financial records that are alleged to have been leaked from Mkhwebane’s office.  

Most read

