EFF claims its MP received money from Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign funds

“She has since confessed to the EFF leadership and indicated that the money related to a personal problem [bereavement] she had, which President Ramaphosa was assisting with,” said Ndlozi.

It was not immediately clear why Mokwele asked Ramaphosa to assist her with her financial woes but the EFF said she had directly asked for the money from Ramaphosa.

However, Ndlozi said her confession was further proof that Ramaphosa was directly involved in the finances of the campaign.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said that although she could not verify the payment allegations, this did not prove that Ramaphosa had day-to-day knowledge of the account's transactions.

"If their account of what transpired is true, all it proves is that the president is a caring and compassionate human being," said Khusela.