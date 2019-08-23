Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Running a clean campaign is not easy

Inclusion of Crispian Olver’s company may have helped to ensure the integrity of the CR17 campaign

23 August 2019 - 05:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: MASI LOSI
In her analysis, Ranjeni Munusamy highlighted questions about the financing of the CR17 campaign, particularly whether any part of the large amount of money raised was used to irregular ends (“Cyril Ramaphosa cornered as fightback endgame comes into view”, August 21). She notes that a lot of the money was channelled through the Linkd Environmental Services company account. As noted in the article, the company is at least in part owned by Crispian Olver, whose book, How To Steal a City, deals with corruption in Nelson Mandela Bay.

One thing Munusamy might have highlighted, though, is that some of the later chapters of the book describe Olver’s involvement in the campaign to elect Danny Jordaan as ANC candidate for mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. Like the CR17 campaign, the Jordaan campaign was also understood as a campaign to elect an anti-corruption candidate against corrupt incumbents.

In describing this campaign Olver specifically highlights the difficulties in running a clean campaign. He, for instance, emphasises that the ability to win a campaign depends on having the money for it. However, raising this money carries the risk of creating inappropriate obligation to the financiers. This might therefore suggest that, due to the fact that he is sensitive to these risks, Olver’s company’s involvement helped to ensure the integrity of the CR17 campaign.

David Bruce
Johannesburg

