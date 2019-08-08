LETTER: Here’s how it should be done, Mr President

Duma Gqubule’s latest column refers. I understand that most stable and financially well-respected democracies (actually, their taxpayers) fund their state employee pension liabilities at least partly on a pay-as-you-go basis. Fully funded or actuarially overfunded ones like SA’s are a rarity.

It should therefore not create alarm and despondency either at home or in the cosmos of the ratings agencies and markets if a chunk of Eskom’s debt, sufficient to leave its split-up components with manageable amounts, were to be repaid by using the Government Employees Pension Fund surplus.

If I were President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would sit down with finance minister Tito Mboweni and the Treasury, run through the numbers and the legal and administrative protocols to ensure this can be done expeditiously, and then call in the unions.

To the unions I would say, as ANC president: “We are in a tripartite alliance, start acting like an ally or get out. Agree to this for the good of the country and of your members in the long term — and also agree not to revolt when a structured downsizing of staff in government and at the state-owned enterprises gets under way, or create your own political party.”

As president of the country, I would say: “I need to run our government effectively and I cannot do so while the ANC and its political alliance is fighting internally and spooking potential investors through ill-considered and contradictory policies, actions and announcements, made for short-term political gain. I am going to do this and you will not get in my way!”

It will be neither easy nor comfortable for Ramaphosa, especially with Ace Magashule looking over his shoulder. But if he does so, confidence would immediately be restored in the economy and it would be politically cathartic in all kinds of ways. It would also be good for his stature to show he has the stomach for decisive action.

David Clegg

St James