Opinion / Columnists RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa’s fighting talk belies his lack of control of policy agenda President challenged adversaries in ANC to torpedo his presidency as if he has a counterstrategy to crush them, while realignment of political forces shows he lacks it BL PREMIUM

I have been trying to imagine the scene at last weekend’s ANC national executive committee meeting when President Cyril Ramaphosa told those planning to oust him at the national general council in 2020 to “be my guest”.

After months of sitting passively while the fightback campaign gained momentum, Ramaphosa finally plucked up the courage to tell his opponents to bring it on. I was surprised to hear that nobody laughed.