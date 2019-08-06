Leaked e-mails an attempt to undermine Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC says

The ANC has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa in the controversial e-mails saga, saying it is not aware of any acts of illegality by any party leader who was campaigning ahead of the party's 2017 Nasrec conference.

The leaked e-mails were published by News24 and they allegedly showed that Ramaphosa was aware of who some of the donors to his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency were. This was despite the president's claims that he was kept at arms length in his campaign effort.

The e-mails were also referred to in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the donation Ramaphosa received from corruption-accused Bosasa.

The public protector has found that Ramaphosa “deliberately” misled parliament about a R500,000 donation he received from Gavin Watson, the CEO of the Bosasa group.

Ramaphosa is taking the report on review.

On Tuesday, the ANC said the leaked e-mails were nothing but a "calculated manoeuvre to de-focus and detract from the immediate task of socioeconomic issues and dealing with the challenges of our economy".

"This is also an attempt to undermine public confidence in President Ramaphosa, whose leadership has been defined by moral and ethical conduct," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

The ANC said Ramaphosa had acted openly and transparently when he provided a detailed account to the public protector on the matter of the campaign financing.

Mabe said the national executive committee, at its meeting held in July, reflected on the methodologies for campaigning as well as funding, and directed the party's national officials to look into how these processes could be better managed in the future.