Politics NEWS ANALYSIS: It is high time South Africans realise that there are no angels and devils The release of CR campaign e-mails opens a new front for opponents of Cyril Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

Could President Cyril Ramaphosa have won the ANC leadership battle in December 2017 without paying R440m for it?

Even though a full account of the campaign expenditure has not been provided, many people would still answer “no”.