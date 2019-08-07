Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: Eyes wide shut as SA stumbles onto the killing field BL PREMIUM

There is the famous story of the British admiral, Lord Nelson, who, when his commander-in-chief tried to signal him to retreat during the Battle of Copenhagen in 1801, placed his telescope into his blind eye.

Something very similar is going on right now at our moment of national economic peril and our president’s wilful blindness in reading the signals and the warning shots and changing course, or retreating from the field littered with failed policies and ruinous ideology.