Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Allegations of Ramaphosa money laundering absurd

Malcontents within the ANC have failed to get rid of Pravin Gordhan, so now they are turning their attention to the president himself

26 June 2019 - 05:00
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The money laundering claims against President Cyril  Ramaphosa are outlandish, the work of a fiction writer. You can accuse Ramaphosa of being weak and indecisive, but money laundering is pure fantasy.

They can’t get rid of Pravin Gordhan, so now they are coming for Ramaphosa. The public protector is the real threat to this democracy. She is no longer part of the solution to the problems we face as a country, but part of the problem. Her office acts like an extension of Luthuli House.

The new parliament must act quickly to protect this democracy from her, and restore faith in the office of the public protector. The endless ANC factional battles are holding this country back. It cannot go on like this. 

Dr Lucas  Ntyintyane
Via e-mail 

