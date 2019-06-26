LETTER: Allegations of Ramaphosa money laundering absurd

The money laundering claims against President Cyril Ramaphosa are outlandish, the work of a fiction writer. You can accuse Ramaphosa of being weak and indecisive, but money laundering is pure fantasy.

They can’t get rid of Pravin Gordhan, so now they are coming for Ramaphosa. The public protector is the real threat to this democracy. She is no longer part of the solution to the problems we face as a country, but part of the problem. Her office acts like an extension of Luthuli House.

The new parliament must act quickly to protect this democracy from her, and restore faith in the office of the public protector. The endless ANC factional battles are holding this country back. It cannot go on like this.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail