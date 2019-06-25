Cyril Ramaphosa must ‘come clean’ about Bosasa donation, Julius Malema says

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to “come clean” and take SA into his confidence over who donated to his ANC presidential campaign.

Malema’s request during the debate on Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address followed on the call by DA leader Mmusi Maimane earlier on Tuesday for the president to stop delaying and frustrating an investigation into him by the public protector.

Ramaphosa is currently being investigated by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over a R500,000 donation by disgraced facilities management company Bosasa. The company has been embroiled in allegations of state capture following testimony by its former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, at the state capture commission of inquiry, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Mkhwebane was investigating whether Ramaphosa misled parliament over an answer he gave about the donation, which he later had to correct. According to a report by the Sunday Times, Mkhwebane has now allegedly expanded the scope of her probe to include money laundering, but she has denied this.

“We will not win a fight against corruption if a president is involved in allegations of money laundering. We want the president to come clean and take the country into his confidence, to say who are the people who donated money to the CR17 campaign and what do they stand to benefit,” Malema said.

Malema said Ramaphosa should phone the trustees of the trust in which the campaign funds were held, and instruct them to furnish him with a report on who donated money and what their expectations were should he win.

“We don’t have the intention to remove you as president, because your people have elected you democratically. But if you are going to come across as being a constitutional delinquent, we will be left with no option but to engage on an impeachment process against you,” Malema said.

Malema said Ramaphosa had shown “disrespect” and “ignorance” for the ANC’s conference resolutions taken during the party’s elective conference in December 2017, in which Ramaphosa was elected ANC president.

He specifically referred to resolutions to expropriate land without compensation and nationalising the SA Reserve Bank.

Malema said Ramaphosa had completely retreated from these resolutions in his address last week, and asked the president what message it sent to those in the ANC who did not want him to be president if resolutions the party took were not treated as binding.

