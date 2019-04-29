Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Legislation required to protect self-employed

29 April 2019 - 05:03
Picture: 123RF/mindscanner
It is not surprising to read that the UK workforce is now almost 15% self-employed. As the gig economy grows and SA reluctantly enters the fourth industrial revolution we are going to see more people working for themselves. And we are going to see more atypical employment.

It is understandable that if the self-employed don’t get paid timeously they are going to be put under enormous pressure and will struggle to survive. All self-employed individuals rely on timeous payment to ensure they can pay their bills and pay for any work they have outsourced.

The obvious answer is not to overlegislate to try to bring self-employed people into the ambit of our labour legislation but to rather legislate effectively to ensure they are able to get paid without having to go through the justice system.

As in the UK, going to court is costly, time-consuming and not effective for small businesses. We need some sort of legislation or regulation that allows small business to obtain quick, easy and cheap court orders against people who owe on their invoices.

Michael Bagraim
DA labour spokesperson

