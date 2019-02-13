Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Agri sector’s potential identified

President Cyril Ramaphosa sees the potential of the agri sector as a major employer correctly, but commitment is needed

13 February 2019 - 05:03
The citrus industry is SA’s largest employer of unskilled labour. Picture: THINKSTOCK
The citrus industry is SA’s largest employer of unskilled labour. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The largely untapped potential of the agricultural industry to create jobs and grow SA's revenue was rightly identified by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his second state of the nation address (Sona) — but we need more than just magnanimous commitments if we’re to realise our opportunities in a constructive and sustainable manner.

While small developing farmers are now promised support to fully mature their businesses, for nearly 20 years, the Grower Development Company of the Citrus Growers’ Association has participated in government initiatives focused on the transformation of the agricultural sector. This includes the capacitation of black growers through meaningful mentorship and training exposures across the full spectrum of thriving citrus-farming businesses.

We will continue to work with the government to ensure that black citrus growers can confidently and successfully participate in a modern agricultural economy — not only contributing to domestic food security and securing their own livelihoods, but also helping to realise our industry’s vast export capabilities.

The positive tone of this year’s Sona was heartening and we commit to working with the government to reach this year’s top five goals: more jobs and inclusive growth, better education, improving the lives of poor people, eradicating corruption and improving service delivery.

Lukhanyo Nkombisa
General manager, Citrus Growers’ Association Grower Development Company

Ramaphosa said ‘sweet nothing’ about scary state of sugar sector

SA Cane Growers’ Association Graeme Stainbank, warns that without state support, thousands of jobs in the sugar sector are at risk
National
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Good intentions need power of action to quell scepticism

Investors have learnt that intent is insufficient in the face of severe binding constraints on growth
Opinion
2 days ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Scorpion-like team to take on organ grinders of state capture shows Ramaphosa’s resolve

The new unit is probably one of a few pointers that indicate the president is now confident to take on his foes
News
2 days ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s ability to reform still in doubt despite a rousing state of the nation address

President Ramaphosa is saying all the right things but more action is needed to ignite growth
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: If you couldn’t make the Sona after-party, this is what you missed

The French had hit paydirt in Mossel Bay and he felt like chopped liver — then uBaba phoned
News
5 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa issues call to action for ‘formidable’ task ahead: fixing the economy

Quoting late US president Theodore Roosevelt in his Sona, Ramaphosa said the task of building a better SA was a ‘collective’ one
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: A deadly combination has triggered ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The Malema Moral Washing ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: NEC cracks whip over Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
5.
Unbundling Eskom didn’t work in the ’90s, so why ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Ramaphosa said ‘sweet nothing’ about scary state of sugar sector
National

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Good intentions need power of action to quell scepticism
Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Breaking up monopolies is a poser for Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Scorpion-like team to take on organ grinders of state ...
News

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s ability to reform still in doubt despite a rousing state ...
Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Eskom rejig is not enough
Opinion / Letters

Eskom remains a risk to SA’s finances, says Moody’s
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.