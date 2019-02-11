Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Breaking up monopolies is a poser for Ramaphosa

SA cannot chart a new course and achieve all the president’s aspirations through talk shops such as the Sona

11 February 2019 - 05:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address at parliament in Cape Town on February 7. Picture: REUTERS/RODGER BOSCH
As I sat glued to the television, listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver his state of the nation address (Sona), I could not help it but wonder: “How?”

How will the president break up the entrenched monopolies beyond just changing the competition legislation? How will he help local farmers and business leaders break with what the authors of Plowing the Sea, Michael Fairbanks and Lindsay Stace, call “the patterns of uncompetitive behaviour”?

How will the president help these leaders avoid overreliance on basic factors of comparative advantage (location, land); improve their understanding of customers; know when and when not to forward integrate; improve inter-firm co-operation; overcome defensiveness and avoid paternalism, as Fairbanks and Lindsay said?

I am wondering “how” because, unfortunately, we cannot chart a new course and achieve all the president’s aspirations through talk shops such as the Sona.

We need believable and solid actions led and implemented by capable people, and not comrade friends.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Cape Town

I will sign Competition Amendment Bill into law, Cyril Ramaphosa says in Sona

The president says it has long been recognised that one of the constraints that inhibits economic growth is the high level of economic concentration
3 days ago

TOM EATON: If you couldn’t make the Sona after-party, this is what you missed

The French had hit paydirt in Mossel Bay and he felt like chopped liver — then uBaba phoned
2 days ago

NPA to get ‘Scorpions version 2’, Ramaphosa notes in Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa says an investigating directorate will focus on evidence that has emerged at the state capture commission
3 days ago

Ramaphosa appoints body to make SA a contender in digital revolution space

The commission will be a national overarching advisory mechanism on digital transformation, Ramaphosa said during his Sona
3 days ago

Election will take place on May 8, Ramaphosa announces in Sona

The date of May 8 is strategic for President Cyril Ramaphosa to manage the difficult dynamics within the ANC
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa issues call to action for ‘formidable’ task ahead: fixing the economy

Quoting late US president Theodore Roosevelt in his Sona, Ramaphosa said the task of building a better SA was a ‘collective’ one
3 days ago

