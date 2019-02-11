Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom rejig is not enough

The intention to stimulate competition in the generation sector will be limited by the fact that the entities are not wholly independent

11 February 2019 - 05:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
The DA welcomes the ANC’s announcement at the state of the nation address last week that Eskom will be split up. However, this is not nearly enough.

Eskom will be unbundled into a holding company, with three separate business entities — generation, transmission and distribution — being wholly owned by the holding company.

This restructuring will entail that each entity has the same holding board. Thus, the intention to stimulate competition in the generation sector of Eskom will be limited by the fact that the entities are not wholly independent entities.

It also does not go far enough by preparing the generation unit for privatisation to place it on an equal competitive footing with other independent power producers. It does not go far enough to allow well-functioning metros to source energy directly from independent energy suppliers. Overall, it does not go far enough to ensure a stable supply of electricity at reduced costs for consumers into the long term.

The DA has the solution with our “cheaper electricity bill” or Independent System and Market Operator Bill, which  will allow all of the above to be implemented within Eskom.

The ANC’s plan to address Eskom falls short of the mark to tackle rising electricity costs, increasing municipal nonpayments, the financial crunch and instability in the energy supply.

The DA will continue to fight for a green, clean and cheaper electricity sector for all South Africans.

Natasha Mazzone
DA shadow minister of public enterprises

Unions declare war on Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to break up Eskom

Numsa's Irvin Jim says the break-up of Eskom is ‘nothing more than privatisation through the back door’
National
2 days ago

Eskom split long in pipeline

Decision to unbundle utility first taken in early 2000 but stalled by Enron collapse
Business
1 day ago

Eskom restructuring is just the illusion of action

Restructuring, which has nothing to do with debt, is not the answer, writes Melusi Maposa, learning the new rules and the one basic truth, however, is
Opinion
2 days ago

RON DERBY: Sorting Eskom a decision too long ignored by rent-seeking ANC

Eskom's fate was long foreseen and it's now at a point where there can be no political toying with its future
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: NUM will fight Eskom unbundling

Move is motivated by greed and continued corrupt activities within the power utility
Opinion
3 days ago

Ramaphosa's bold new plan to split Eskom into three entities

 The power utility will  receive financial support from the state, the details of which will be announced in the budget speech
National
3 days ago

