LETTER: EFF's crude tactics

The crude demonstrations by the EFF outside the Zondo commission are to be condemned in the strongest terms. What right do they have to disrupt a very proper effort to get to the heart of corruption and state capture in SA?

The EFF is not satisfied with making a mockery of proceedings in parliament thereby seriously undermining the possibility of establishing reasonable political dialogue. Once a degree of tolerance goes in parliamentary proceedings it is very difficult to establish the cooperation needed to pass decent legislation.

Most concerning is the vitriolic personal attacks on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who has emerged as an outstanding fighter for integrity. It seems the EFF are afraid he will expose some of their less acceptable practices, or they are simply trying to distract attention for their political mischiefmaking.

Whatever the motivation, the strident racism, personal attacks and intimidatory tactics need to be widely condemned by everyone who wants SA to develop into a fully fledged democracy.

Prof Ben Turok

Cape Town

