LETTER: Julius Malema’s utterances are uncalled for

You are a dog, says EFF leader Julius Malema.

How did we get to the point of calling our detractors dogs or bastards; and insulting the other instead of reasoning.

Insults leads to more insults. Then violence follows. Violence is a wildfire no one can control. I may hate your brand of politics but I have no right to call you a dog. When someone calls you a dog you stop listening. It’s the end of a dialogue.

Political leaders have a responsibility to be mindful of the power of their words. Their language becomes a reference to the young. A grade 1 learner was stabbed to death in the North West last week. A nation that communicates through violence is doomed.

All my life I have been influenced by the leadership principles of Abraham Lincoln. He believed we can transcend our differences and work together. He was able to reach out to his enemies for the sake of a country. We can do the same.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

