LETTER: EFF a bunch of clowns

EFF leader Julius Malema seems to have a limited vocabulary and that is not a good thing for the world of politics. Perhaps he watches too many movies like Inglourious Basterds, because his articulation is irrational and puerile.

His behaviour is similar to a Neanderthal, and this seems to appeal to the guileless proletariat. He recently accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of discriminating against “black excellence”. By whose standard?

Malema has shown himself and his acolytes to be corrupt, violent and brainless. The EFF are a bunch of clowns masquerading as politicians, who keep the public entertained in the same way as circus performers.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

