LETTER: Ramaphosa lacks a backbone

Brilliant investigative reporting has done wonders to help restore SA's integrity, and if current commissions of inquiry are patiently pursued to their logical conclusion some sort of justice will surely be the result.

But there are many journalists who love glorifying the little toy soldiers in red, and that it is quite scary. There are also reporters, including at Business Day, who incessantly explain that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a razor-slim majority but also has some type of master plan that he is slowly implementing.

Ramaphosa could not risk a massive and essential cut of the cabinet, but to retain known liars, cheats and incompetents shows no backbone. Add to this his stony silence while public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is vilified and threatened by people spreading hatred and threats of violence, and it is unacceptable.

His assurances regarding peaceful property redress are weak and worthless. What is the plan? Tell us. Ramaphosa is waiting for recommendations from a panel, but will then in all likelihood take instructions from the Jacob Zuma faction, trade unions and the EFF. If he does this, a R20 dollar will be a win.

He and his colleagues have prohibited retrenchments in the public service, forced a bankrupt Eskom to grant above-inflation increases to a bloated workforce and defended the totally useless and also bankrupt SAA.

Ramaphosa has held conferences and workshops producing many promises. We need massive investment from a private sector that is not forced to operate with one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake. We need to create millions of jobs to pull the nation out of abject poverty. Investor and business promises are not nearly enough.

D Wolpert

Rivonia

