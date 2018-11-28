LETTER: EFF a dangerous threat

The EFF are doing more harm more than good while diverting attention from its VBS conundrum. The party rallied behind public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan when he was fired as minister of finance by former president Jacob Zuma. What has happened since then to make them turn against him?

The recent media briefing of the EFF was a miscalculation of note because it was empty in content. They want the public to believe that everyone is wrong except the EFF, which is how fascists operate.

Their attacks on journalists in a democratic society without engaging them through available avenues is a dangerous threat to media freedom. The EFF knows where the press ombudsman is situated and where they can lodge their grievances about what they perceive as media bias.

Labelling the Zondo commission a “Micky Mouse” event creates the impression that the EFF knows something is on its way there that doesn’t sit well with them. The commission has invited everybody with evidence to assist its work and the EFF is welcome to challenge Gordhan or anybody else there under oath.

Eric Mabuza, the lawyer representing embattled former SA Revenue Service head Tom Moyane, has made a submission to cross-examine Gordhan. It is a simple procedure.

The politics of fear and careerism have destroyed the ANC and allowed Zuma to outmanoeuvre the party and become too big to be controlled by its structures. That’s the danger of unchecked power in politics. The EFF is heading towards a similar situation and it will have to admit that Julius Malema is an authoritarian leader in the making.

Rofhiwa Phaswana, Thohoyandou