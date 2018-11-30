LETTER: Mashaba, Malema two sides of same coin

For the past two years Johannesburg has effectively been governed by a political party that has the support of only 10% of residents.

Mayor Herman Mashaba will twist himself into knots to deny it, but he will not survive for a day without the support of the EFF. Thus, we have the untenable situation where the mayor of SA’s largest metro has maintained a deafening silence about the excesses of his governing partners.

In the same week that Mashaba made a citizen’s arrest of an indigent hawker, Julius Malema called a cabinet minister “a dog”. He told a female journalist to “go to hell, Satan”. He hurled racist invective at the parliamentary chief whip of Mashaba’s political party. His goons imposed a ban on reporters of a newspaper that has been in Johannesburg for more than a century.

Yet, the mayor is as quiet as a mouse. It is not surprising that Malema heaped generous praise on Mashaba in a speech in parliament. He called him “the mayor of the EFF” and promised to continue supporting him.

Mashaba and Malema are two sides of the same coin. They share the same xenophobic and antidemocratic views. Nobody told voters in Johannesburg that their city will, in reality, be governed by a fascist group that represents only 10% of the voting population. It is time for Mashaba to show some backbone.

Sally Barnard, Orange Grove