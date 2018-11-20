LETTER: Gigaba unlikely to escape prosecution

Malusi Gigaba's resignation as home affairs minister came as a surprise, given the fact that he initially advised the media that he would not resign under any circumstances.

However, whatever deal that may have been done between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gigaba in obtaining his resignation is inconsequential for the following reasons.

First, it's unlikely that Gigaba will escape prosecution for perjury and various other offences, which appear to be unfolding on a daily basis. There's a good chance he may be wearing orange overalls in the future.

Second, the ANC government has not endeared itself to the common people, with its corruption rooted in cadre deployment, which resulted in a venal bureaucracy disregarding the poor.

The revolutionary party that promised equality for all has disappointed and it will show at the polls in 2019.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

