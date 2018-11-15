National

BREAKING NEWS: Malusi Gigaba resigns as MP

15 November 2018 - 11:14 NATASHA MARRIAN
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has resigned from parliament.

The office of the speaker on Thursday confirmed Gigaba’s resignation as an MP, following his resignation as minister on Tuesday.

Gigaba was found by the courts to have lied under oath in the Fireblade Aviation matter and an investigation by the public protector found that doing so was a violation of the constitution and the executive ethics code.

While Gigaba has now stepped down from public office, he remains a member of the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC).

The office of the ANC chief whip confirmed Gigaba’s resignation. The embattled former minister has been an ANC MP since 1999. 

Chief whip Jackson Mthembu thanked Gigaba for “putting the interests of the ANC and that of the country first”. 

