The fat lady has not yet sung for Gigaba

Former home affairs minister and MP Malusi Gigaba still has some political life in him yet, despite being found to have lied under oath by the courts.

After resigning as home affairs minister on Tuesday, and as an MP on Thursday, Gigaba remains a member of the ANC’s highest decision making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Gigaba received the fifth highest number of votes out of 80 for NEC positions at the ANC’s Nasrec conference in December. This means he is very likely popular enough to make it onto the ANC’s list to parliament after the 2019 national election. It was reported this week that attempts to prevent Gigaba from making it onto the list for parliamentary posts in a Limpopo branch, by allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa, failed.

Gigaba was found by the courts to have lied under oath in the Fireblade Aviation matter in which the Oppeinheimer family got rights to operate a private terminal at the OR Tambo International airport. An investigation by the public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, found that the lies were a violation of the constitution and the executive ethics code. Gigaba is set to take this finding to court on review.

Five prior court rulings

The findings of the report were based on five prior court rulings. The Constitutional Court, on October 29, dismissed his application for leave to appeal, saying there was no prospect of success in his application. This means that even if a court overturns Mkhwebane’s report on review, the court judgment that he had lied under oath cannot be overturned.

Mkhwebane had also asked the speaker, Baleka Mbete, to take action against Gigaba. On Thursday, the office of the speaker confirmed Gigaba’s resignation as an MP. Mbete also referred the Gigaba matter to parliament’s ethics committee on Thursday.

However, Business Day understands that due to Gigaba’s resignation, the committee is unlikely to proceed with an investigation. Now that the matter has been referred to it, the committee itself will have to arrange a sitting and pronounce on it.

A statement from Mbete earlier on Thursday indicated that Ramaphosa had sent her a letter relating to the public protector’s report on Gigaba’s violation of the constitution, the executive ethics code, the code of ethical conduct, and the disclosures of members’ interests for assembly and permanent council members.

“According to section 3(5) of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act, 'the president must, within a reasonable time, but not later than 14 days after receiving the report on a cabinet member or deputy minister referred to in sub-section 2(a), submit a copy of the report and any comments thereon, together with a report on any action taken or to be taken thereto, to the National Assembly’,” the statement said.

The office of the ANC chief whip also confirmed Gigaba’s resignation. The embattled former minister has been an ANC MP since 1999. Chief whip Jackson Mthembu thanked Gigaba for “putting the interests of the ANC and those of the country first”.

