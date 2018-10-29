Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We already have legalised theft

29 October 2018 - 05:02 Errol Callaghan
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The proposal by the government that section 25 of the constitution be amended to provide for expropriation without compensation amounts to little more than a proposal that theft, along with dagga smoking, be legalised.

What is overlooked by both proponents and opponents of expropriation without compensation is that it is already in use in SA. International treaties on the sanctity of intellectual property have been broken, with the connivance of India, when the rights of the developers of antiretroviral medicines were abrogated in favour of generic substitutes. If SA is to be regarded as a moral country then there is no place for an "end justifies the means" morality.

The National Credit Regulator and the cottage industry calling themselves debt counsellors are engaged in wholesale expropriation without compensation; even AfriForum remains silent in the face of this concerted campaign. If a combination of debt counsellors and magistrates are convinced that a person is overindebted and cannot repay what is owing, the creditor is deprived of his claim.

In  generally accepted accounting principles, debt is regarded as an asset. To summarily reduce a company’s assets is effectively expropriation without compensation.

The biggest sufferers of this are Ellerines and Steinhoff. It was only after Steinhoff acquired Tekkie Town — like Ellerines it seems to have had a large credit book under concerted attack by debt counsellors and magistrates to be declared unclaimable — that it encountered its troubles.

Errol Callaghan
Goodwood

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Sars IT chief a symptom of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Fortunately, Mboweni can say the ...
Opinion
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Follow the EFF’s money
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
RON DERBY: Matjila should have stepped aside for ...
Opinion
5.
Brazil’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: SA needs a brains trust
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Failing state entities
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa sat at apex of corruption pyramid and did nothing to stop it
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Liberalism is not for Africa
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We need an alternative to wasteful ANC
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC integrity commission must act
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tito Mboweni is equal to task
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.