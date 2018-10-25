Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs a brains trust

A brains trust is required to come up with a solution to avoid a socioeconomic and political abyss

25 October 2018 - 05:00
Former president Nelson Mandela attends the sixth Nelson Annual Mandela lecture in Kliptown, near Johannesburg, in this July 12 2008 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
SA has been controlled by a succession of self-interested groups.

Since 1994 the ANC has been looting the public purse of untold billions of rands. The ANC unseated the National Party to appoint their surrogates to key positions and open the floodgates to large-scale tender rigging and corruption.

The ANC has inflicted serious damage to the health of the economy, with devastating consequences for many millions of people. Poverty and crime are everywhere; businesses are failing; joblessness statistics are “through the roof” and, despite enormous spending on public education and health, standards and service levels continue downwards.

SA has fallen ignominiously from its position of “economic standard-bearer of Africa” — from economic growth to being in a “technical recession”. The hopes for a better future for current and future generations look bleak .

The country was destined to be a trail-blazer in 1994. Nelson Mandela placed us firmly on the road to being a nation of special people, who would be the “living template” and powerful example to a disparate, divided and very confused world. Mandela’s dream was derailed by the bankruptcy of character and venality of those who came after him.

Where are our luminaries, our erudite notables in business, commerce, academia, economics and jurisprudence?  It will take a “brains trust”  to come up with a solution.

A socioeconomic and political abyss awaits SA with glaring certainty. We need leaders to begin emerging from the shadows.

Sandy Johnston
Nelson Mandela Bay

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The great 60% Ramaphosa myth

Cyril Ramaphosa helped deliver Jacob Zuma’s failed state: he put up no fight, he accepted no responsibility
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa's KZN blitz winning 'hearts and minds' in Zuma territory — ANC insiders

The strategy to focus on the province is starting to bear fruit, but will it be enough to take the ANC to a decisive 2019 victory?
National
2 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Whispers about Pravin Gordhan running the show should be addressed

There are mutterings among some people in the ANC and the tripartite alliance that Pravin Gordhan is going ‘too far’ with the SOE spring clean
Politics
22 hours ago

TONY LEON: In his new role, labour may be Tito Mboweni's new nemesis

Even the most able ministers of finance do not make the economic weather, but can, if skilled and dextrous, navigate the head and tail winds
Business
22 hours ago

