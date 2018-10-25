LETTER: SA needs a brains trust

SA has been controlled by a succession of self-interested groups.

Since 1994 the ANC has been looting the public purse of untold billions of rands. The ANC unseated the National Party to appoint their surrogates to key positions and open the floodgates to large-scale tender rigging and corruption.

The ANC has inflicted serious damage to the health of the economy, with devastating consequences for many millions of people. Poverty and crime are everywhere; businesses are failing; joblessness statistics are “through the roof” and, despite enormous spending on public education and health, standards and service levels continue downwards.

SA has fallen ignominiously from its position of “economic standard-bearer of Africa” — from economic growth to being in a “technical recession”. The hopes for a better future for current and future generations look bleak .

The country was destined to be a trail-blazer in 1994. Nelson Mandela placed us firmly on the road to being a nation of special people, who would be the “living template” and powerful example to a disparate, divided and very confused world. Mandela’s dream was derailed by the bankruptcy of character and venality of those who came after him.

Where are our luminaries, our erudite notables in business, commerce, academia, economics and jurisprudence? It will take a “brains trust” to come up with a solution.

A socioeconomic and political abyss awaits SA with glaring certainty. We need leaders to begin emerging from the shadows.

Sandy Johnston

Nelson Mandela Bay

