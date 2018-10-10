Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Counting cost of Post Office backlog

10 October 2018 - 05:05
Mark Barnes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
Mark Barnes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH

It is pleasing to hear the backlog at the Post Office has been reduced to 16-million items lying on the floors at depots around the country. But surely, as the workers were counting the items, could they not have multi-tasked and sorted them at the same time?

Rather than pay expensive overtime to a small number of employees for working 24/7, why does the Post Office not hire unemployed graduates who would be grateful for the opportunity to earn some money?

Mark Barnes should focus his attention on the Post Office rather than creating a mega bank, or another mega problem. Perhaps the bank is meant to be a ploy to distract attention from the fact that he has missed his own deadline to clear the backlog.

Christopher Evans
Atholl

