LETTER: Too late for barn door

Mark Barnes got handed the SA Post Office when he expressed the view that it needed proper leadership to turn it around. Someone gave him the chance to put his money where his mouth was, but all we have witnessed to date is mouth.

Recently my housekeeper withdrew money from her Post Bank account. When she checked the statement afterwards she realised the same amount had been deducted three times. It has taken her four trips, two with me in tow, to finally have one of the amounts returned to her account. The other still has to be fought for.

We are told it was a systems error, but if it was not picked up by her would it ever have been corrected? How many of SA’s poorest people are being robbed of their meagre savings by this "systems error"?

It has caused immense distress, yet there are still no answers and even less urgency. Going to the Post Office branch to try to sort out the issue was like time travel back to the 1980s.

Perhaps Barnes has learnt that intellectualising and investing are like discussing world peace while sipping whisky. It compares badly to bleeding in the heat of battle. The Post Office belongs in palliative care. Just let it go quietly.

Deon Crafford

Pretoria