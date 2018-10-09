LETTER: Post Office a blight on SA

I can only agree with David Milne’s letter, Insult to snails (October 3). This week I received mail from Pretoria posted on August 8, from Turkey on May 23, from the US on April 18 and one from Portugal posted on January 26.

I am now waiting with bated breath the arrival of 2017’s Christmas mail. It looks as though it might be just around the corner.

The Post Office’s situation is self-inflicted and laughable, but it also severely affects citizens, businesses and the country’s image. When I advise people overseas not to post anything to me because our Post Office is virtually dysfunctional they are incredulous. It is not very common in civilised countries.

Not everything can be e-mailed and not everyone can afford to pay R400 or more a shot for dispatching small items by courier. It is high time for parliament and the government to do their jobs. The Post Office’s problem is far too big and persistent for it to be the result of incompetence.

V Korinek

Florida Hills