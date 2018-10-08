LETTER: Sapo snail mail is no laughing matter

I know SA Post Office-bashing (Sapo-bashing) is getting tedious, but I can only agree with David Milne (Post is an insult to snails, October 3). Just this week I received mail from Turkey posted on May 23, from the US posted on April 18, and from Portugal posted on January 26.

I now await with bated breath the arrival of 2017’s overseas Christmas mail. Looks as if it must be just round the corner.

Sarcasm aside, as much as Sapo’s situation is self-inflicted and laughable, it severely affects the citizens, businesses and the country’s image and is therefore no laughing matter. Everyone overseas whom I advise not to post anything to me because our post office is virtually dysfunctional is incredulous. This does not happen in civilised countries.

Not everything can be e-mailed, and not everyone can afford to pay R400 or more a shot to dispatch small items by courier. It is high time parliament and the government did their jobs. Sapo’s problem is far too big and persistent for it to be a result of simple incompetence.

V Korinek

Florida Hills

